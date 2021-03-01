The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GAIL MARIE ASH, 85, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Marion “Paul” Ash, died Feb. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
JAMES THOMAS BROWN, 78, of Prichard, husband of Glennda Krause Brown, died Feb. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m. March 2 at Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
ANNA MAUDE JONES BRYANT, 95, of Huntington died Feb. 26 at home. She retired from Kerr Glass. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 3 at the Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ARTHUR DAMRON, 81, of Dunlow died Feb. 21 at home. He retired from Peabody Coal Company in Raleigh County. Graveside services was Feb. 25 at the Sam Damron Cemetery. Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
FLORENE HAMPTON, 97, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Carl Clay Hampton, died Feb. 27 at home. Services will be private on March 6 at First Baptist Church, Louisa. It will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations are suggested to the church, Gideons International or Operation Christmas Child. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.
GERRY LEE HEABERLIN, 65 of Barboursville, father of Bruce and Jeff Heaberlin, died Feb. 28 at home. He was a painter by trade. There will be no services at this time. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON ROSE LEFFINGWELL, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILBERT ION MILLHOUSE, 39, of Ironton died Feb. 21. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LAURA JILL McFANN MILLS, 37, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Jeff Mills, died Feb. 25. She was a student at Ashland Community Technical College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 2, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church, Rush, Ky.; burial following in Rogers Family Cemetery, Rush. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BILLY JOE MORRIS, 73 of Barboursville died Feb. 26. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. March 2, at Susannah Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 2 at Susannah Baptist Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT E. ROUSH, 66, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 25in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Social distance and masks are required.
JASON RYAN SADLER, 42, formerly of Milton died Feb. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DONNA STAMBAUGH, 75, of Flatwoods, Ky., daughter of Mary M. Greening of Ashland, died Feb. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired mail carrier in Pontiac, Mich. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. March 3 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. www.steenfuneralhome.com.