The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OLIVER BAILEY of Huntington, son of Sandy Bailey Snedegar, died June 26. A celebration of life is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. June 29 at the Vandalia Crowd House, located above Backyard Pizza on 3rd Avenue. The entrance is in the alley behind the building. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Oliver’s honor to River Cities Bully Buddies. Monetary donations can be sent to Help For Animals, PO Box 250 Barboursville 25504, or called in at 304-736-8555. Please specify that it is for the River Cities Bully Buddies account, or Paypal a donation to rcbbrescue@gmail.com. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
ROSALIE F. BEAVER, 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of James “Petie” Beaver, died June 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Willis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
RAYMOND LOWELL CANTER, 62, of Huntington, husband of Sherry Canter, died June 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA LEIGH COOPER, 51, of Culloden died June 25 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston. No services will be held at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHANIE RENE PEPPER COUGHENOUR, 56, of Huntington, widow of Jeffrey Scott Coughenour, died June 25 at home. She had worked at local restaurants in kitchen preparation. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and services are not scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAMELA JEAN DOTSON, 65, of Huntington died June 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERTA JANE EPLION, 88, of Huntington died June 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ESTHER WINIFRED GILLISPIE, 82 of Ashton, W.Va., died June 26. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant; burial in Beal Church, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
LOLETTA CHERYL GREEN, 61, of Huntington died June 26 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA JoANNE HOOPERT, 83, of Reedsville, W.Va., died June 26. Services are pending. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
EVELYN MAE JOBE, 78, of Huntington, widow of Covie Jobe Jr., died June 27 in Heritage Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALVA EDWARD JOHNSTON SR., 91, of Huntington, husband of Mildred Carol Johnston, died June 27 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He retired from Crane Supply. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be 11 a.m. July 1 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. June 30 at the church. Arrangements are with Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MARIA MARTINEZ, 90, of Fort Gay, mother of Diane Smith, Paul Martinez, and Christopher Beltran, died June 27 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired LPN. There will be no public service at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GLENN W. MORGAN, 85, of Ashland, widower of Roma Jean Stewart, died June 26 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel in the metallurgical department. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 29 at Unity Baptist Church, Ashland. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St. Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FREDERICK DONOVAN “DON” RAINES, 82, of Hurricane, W.Va., died June 26. He was a landscape architect. There will be a virtual memorial service in the coming weeks. For information on how to view this service, please email Joe Bentley at jbentley135@suddenlink.net or Ed Hicks at millcreekhicks@gmail.com. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JEANETTE RIDER, 81, of Huntington, wife of Wilfred Rider, died June 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at noon July 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK, 42 of Glenwood, father of Alexia Rae Spurlock and Marlee Rain Spurlock, died June 24. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. July 1 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DONNESEA MAE WARD, 62, of Huntington, mother of Cassandra Ward, died June 24. Services are pending. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
SANDRA LEE WHITMORE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 26. Funeral service will be 2 pm. July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.