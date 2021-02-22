The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGINIA MARIE MANNING BROOKS, 86, of Ashland, widow of Jesse Willard Brooks, died Feb. 16 at home. She worked for Gate City Enterprises. Graveside service will be noon Feb. 25 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA SUE BURNS, 75, of Huntington, widow of Harold Burns, died Feb. 14. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KENNETH LEE CHILDERS, 82, of Huntington died Feb. 10. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
DANIEL LLOYD JONES, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Margaret Jones, died Feb. 20 in The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RICHARD L. PAULEY SR., 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Debra Pauley, died Feb. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ALLEN PERRY, 76, of Branchland, W.Va., died Feb. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville; visitation one hour before service. Burial will be at a later time in Perry Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
DOLORES JEFFERIES RADER of Milton, widow of Richard Rader, died Feb. 16 at home. Due to coronavirus, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Rd, Ona, WV 25545, or to your favorite charity. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro, is in charge of arrangements. www.cookefuneralhome.com.
DANNIE LEE ROBINETTE, 83, of Ypsilanti, Mich., died Feb. 19 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the church, with burial in Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHANNA KATHRINA SAWYERS, of Auburn, Ind., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Dr. Sheila K.A. Merriman of Hawaii and Tennessee, died Feb. 18 in Auburn Village and Rehabilitation. There will be no funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for some time after the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Rd., Woodburn, IN 46797 or Cammack Children’s Center, 64 6th West Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, IN. www.pinningtonfh.com.
WILLIAM HENRY WALLACE III of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Winnsboro, S.C., died Feb. 15. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; private burial will follow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.