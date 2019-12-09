The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROL MARION ARDEN, 88, of Pedro, Ohio, aunt of Dianna Allen of Ashland, died Dec. 7 in Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton. She retired as a food service worker for River Valley Health. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Phillips funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Arden Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
COL. KENNETH D. ADKINS, 71, of Lesage, husband of Clara Adkins, died Dec. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD DEAN BAYES, 84, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Doris Brown Bayes, died Dec. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired inspector for AK Steel. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE L. BENNETT, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 8 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete.
BILL BIAS, 77, of Barboursville died Dec. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired nurse anesthetist. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LILAH JEAN BURCHAM of Coal Grove, Ohio, infant daughter of Kyle Burcham and Lakynn Jones Burcham, died Dec. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 11, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
ESTHER MAE CARTER, 84, of Huntington died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At her request, there will be no service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLYDE EPLIN SR., 87, of Stollings, W.Va., widower of Maxie Eplin, died Dec. 8 at home. He was a retired truck driver from Guyan Machinery. At his request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA SUE FRAZIER, 77, of Wayne, wife of Glen C. Frazier, died Dec. 9 at home. She was retired from Owens-Illinois and Techniglass. Funeral 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Jonson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
LINDA "FRANCES" GARDNER, 90, of Point Pleasant, died Sunday, Dec. 8 at the home of her son, Richard Dale Gardner in Gallipolis, Ohio. At her request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Arrangements are by Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
NEVA DEE LEWIS GOOLSBY, 85, of Barboursville, died Dec. 9. Services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 12, Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
JAN CHRISTI HAGER, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 9 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
KAREN SUE HICKS, 75, of Barboursville, died Dec. 8. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ARNOLD LEO HOLLEY, 84, of Ashland, widower of Cledis Ruth Holley, died Dec. 5. He retired from Suttles Transport. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JOHNIE LEE HOLLEY SR., 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec.10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN VIRGINIA BOWLING KEARNS, 85, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Garland Wendell Kearns, died Dec. 7 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 10, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Highland Memory Gardens, South Point. Visitation two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MARY KELSEY MacCOURTNEY, 29, of Huntington, daughter of Kane and Carol Miller MacCourtney, died Nov. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an assistant manager for Sherwin Williams. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Dec. 14, Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVERETT EARL McGUIRE, 88, of Ashland, husband of Martha McGuire, died Dec. 7 in Woodland Oaks. He was retired chairmen of First National Bank of Grayson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Christian Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACK LEWIS PYLES, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 8 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
SHANNA RAE RAMEY, 48, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Rusty K. Ramey, died Dec. 7 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. She was a physical therapy assistant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
OLLIE “EVA” SMITH, 87, of Ona, formerly of Somerset, Ky., widow of Robert Smith, died Dec. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SAMUEL DAVID TOPPING, 75, of Ironton, died Dec. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
EMMA JEAN TURLEY, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Thomas Howard Turley III, died Dec.6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at New Friendship United Baptist Church, Martin County, Ky. Burial will be in Kirk Cemetery, Martin County. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.