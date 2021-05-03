The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL TIMOTHY BLACK, 61, of Milton, brother of Linda Gross and Glenda Hackworth, died May 1 at home. Graveside services will be at noon May 5 at Templeton Cemetery, left fork of Barkers Ridge. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOANN CHAMBERS, 88, of Springdale, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, wife of William E. Chambers, died April 30 in the Hospice of Cincinnati, Blue Ash, Ohio. She was a retired kindergarten teacher. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service time. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT RALPH KRATZENBERG, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of JoAnn Gettys Kratzenberg, died May 1 at home. Funeral service will be noon May 5, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
NETTIE YVONNE LAMBERT, 69, of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Harry Ray Hager of Branchland and Belinda Doneff of Hamlin, W.Va., died May 2. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 6 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Adkins Hager Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KAREN VIRGINIA ROSS LANE, 71 of Huntington died May 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former supervisor at Kmart in Huntington. Funeral service will be noon May 6 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
NOLA CATHERINE LUSHER, 86 of Huntington, widow of Charles Lusher, died April 30. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 5 at 4706 Darnell Rd., Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEWEY ALVA McGLONE SR., 67, of Waterloo, Ohio, widower of Charlotte Sturgill McGLone, died April 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 4 at Macedonia Cemetery, Waterloo. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD LEE NANCE, 82, of Huntington, husband of Loxie Ann Nance, died May 2 in Heritage Center. He worked in maintenance at Marshall University. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOW PATRICK PRINO, 93, of Huntington, widower of Judith Prino, died April 20 in Bellaire at Devonshire Scott Depot, W.Va. He was the owner/operator of Dows Jewelry and Loans in Huntington. Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. May 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY LOUISE ULLOM, 80, of Huntington, widow of Donald Ullom, died May 3 at home. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANIELLE LYNN TONEY, 39, of Ironton, wife of Scott Moore, died April 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. May 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLARD JAMES WILEY, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 2. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon May 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, www.ehallfuneralhome.com.