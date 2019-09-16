The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD L. ANGEL, 70, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Joanna Ballard Angel, died Sept. 15 at home. He retired from GNK. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Providence Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH EDWARD BEVANS, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES M. DENT, 85, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Culloden, died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 17 Allen Funeral Home Chapel, Hurricane, W.Va.; burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice. www.allenfuneralhome.com.
WILDA VIRGINIA McCLOUD, 86, of Ona, died Sept. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 18, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EVA S. McGRAW, 65, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
Celebration of life for SUE LANE PALMER NEDROW of Huntignton, will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Huntington. The visitation will be at noon on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall; luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Lily’s Place of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BRETT ALLEN ROBERTS, 40 of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Kari Baisden Roberts, died Sept. 14 at home. He was a foreman with Elliott Contracting. Funeral service noon, Sept.18, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. Burial will follow in Dotson Cemetery, McCarr, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com.
LOUANNE MOORE STOLLINGS, 62, of Huntington, wife of William R. Stollings, died Sept.14, at home. She was a former teacher with Cabell County Schools. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 20, Chapman’s Mortuary, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MEGAN SUSANNE THACKER, 33 of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Allan Thacker of Huntington and Susanne Faulkner Eavenson of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 15. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
JEFFREY SCOTT WALKER, 53, of Huntington, son of Ken Walker, died Sept. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was mill worker at Special Metals and a member of the Steel Workers Local 40. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, W.Va. 25701. www.rollinsfh.com.
EDWARD TIMOTHY WASHINGTON, 61, of Huntington, died Sept. 14 in Huntington Health & Rehab. At this time, arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOAN S. WELLMAN, 75, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Fort Gay, widow of Kenneth Wellman, died Sept. 14. She was a retired insurance agent for Brown-Delong Insurance Agency. Funeral services 1 p.m., Sept. 21, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.