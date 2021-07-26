The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROY GLENN BERRY, 40, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Pamela Swann Blount of Chesapeake, died July 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NANNA MAE HALL BLANTON, 94, of Ashland, mother of James Keith Blanton of Greenup, Ky., and Reta Addington of Greenfield, Ohio, died July 25. She was a professor’s assistant at Ashland Community College. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. July 29 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHESTER ALLEN CANTER, 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 24 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. July 28 at Henderson (W.Va.) Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN, 54, of Huntington, father of Alysha Smith and Christopher S. Drown II, died July 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 29 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion. He was an LPN. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANA HAMMOND, 60, of Huntington, died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGARET JEAN HUDSON, 84, of Huntington, widow of Robert Hudson, died July 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Dwight’s Drive-In. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 28 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROY EDWARD JACKSON, 51, of Ironton, father of Roy E. Jackson II and Shawn A. Jackson, died July 23 at home. He was a dock foreman for Transload Terminal in Catlettsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be noon July 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Langdon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONNIE LEE KENNEDY, 72, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Jubilee Kennedy, died July 25 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 12:30 p.m. July 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Alley Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY BEATRICE NEWELL, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Marvin Newell, died July 22 in Mount Carmel St. Anne’s Hospital, Westerville, Ohio. Graveside service at 1 p.m. July 26 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFREY ELDON PAUGH, 53, of Barboursville, died July 21. Visitation will take place at noon on July 28, with services following at 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial following in Morrison Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter www.littlevictories.org (304) 743-5802.
HENRY EDWARD PROUT, 78, of Huntington, died March 16 at home. He was a retired machinist. Memorial gathering will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT CLAYTON PULLEN, 72, of Milton, died July 24. At his request there will be no services and he will be cremated. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HENRY HERMAN SEE, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died July 24. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 28, at See Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
WALTER LAWRENCE SLAYTON JR., 48, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 23 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Burial will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.