The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL CARL BURD, 35, of Lesage, died March 8. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RUTH LYNN COOK, 51, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 6. Memorial gathering will be noon Friday at Koontz Funeral Home.
GREGORY GARY FALVO, 61, of Huntington, died March 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired professor. Funeral Liturgy will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial will be Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles, Pa. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. www.regerfh.com
KAREN WAYNETTE LEADMON JENNINGS, 73, of Milton, died March 8. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Memorial Park. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL EUGENE LANGHAM, 78, of Huntington, husband of Ida Langham, died March 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a processor technician. Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com
NANCY CAROL MEADE, 78, of Huntington, widow of Paul Meade, died March 13 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY LINDA PORTER, 78, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Porter Sr., died March 11 at her residence. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.wallaeffh.com
NORMA JEAN SMITTLE, 93, of Millersport, Ohio, widow of Ronald Smittle, died March 9 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was retired from The Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery (Section C). www.phillipshome.net
KEVIN MICHAEL "CALVIN" YOUNG, 36, of Louisa, Ky., died March 9 at his residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. Young funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.