The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIDEAN C. BARBER, 96 of Barboursville, died July 2. She retired from C&P Telephone Company. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROBERT LEE BOGGS, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 4 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MILDRED “MICKEY” RUTHERFORD HARDWICK, 94, of Kenova died July 3 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington 25702. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARY HOWELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Sue Gullett Howell, died July 2 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a former truck driver for Warner Trucking Company. Graveside service will be at noon July 6 at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. www.phillips funeral home.net.
SHANE MICHAEL JOHNSON, 45, of Ashton, W.Va., died June 28. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. July 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RAYMOND H. KIRK, 86, of Huntington, died July 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired self-employed roofer. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REV. MICHAEL RAY LAMBERT, 62, of Letart, W.Va., died July 3 in The Ohio State University Medical Center, James Cancer Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at First Baptist Church, Mason, W.Va.; burial in Graham Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DALLAS MEEKS, 86, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Sharol Maynard Meeks, died July 2 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 7 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Browning Cemetery, Harts. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 6 at the funeral home.
MICHAEL O'DELL NELSON, 59, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Lori Cole, died July 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 122, to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY WAYNE SCHROCK, 56, of Lesage, died June 30 in CAMC. There will be a graveside service July 7 at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, Ind. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. July 7 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Memorials are suggested to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption. www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
RONALD LEE VIARS II, 29, of Ironton, son of Ronald and Lori Morrison Viars, died June 27. He was a former manager at Long John Silvers, Ironton, and Captain D’s, Ashland. There will be a graveside service at noon July 9 at Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EDITH MAXINE VILLARS, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 3 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant. There will be a graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. July 6 at Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.