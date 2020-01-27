The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS, 78, of Barboursville, wife of Carl Burns, died Jan. 24. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no funeral services at her request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BALLARD THEODORE FALUKNER JR., 66, of Ashland, brother of Deborah Compton of Poca, W.Va., and Warren Faulkner of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a pipefitter with Local 248. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association W West Virginia, SE Ohio and NE Kentucky.
JUDY LYNN HAMBRICK, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Endicott Cemetery, Delbarton.
TOMIE HATFIELD, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home.
ROGER BURRELL HEARON, 69, of Wayne, died Jan. 24 at home. Funeral services 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Lycans Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was a retired miner for Pyro Mining Company. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
CURTIS RANDAL JENKINS, 65, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 27. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHANNON LYNN KENEDA, 43, of Simon, W.Va., died Jan. 23 at home. Friends and family gathering after 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Longbranch Freewill Baptist Church; funeral 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the church. Burial in Conn Family Cemetery, Simon. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE MILLER NASH, 96, of Ashland, widow of Richard Thomas Nash, died Jan. 25 in the Lantern at Morning Pointe. She was a retired teacher and principal at Holy Family Catholic School. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Window Fund, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
GARY DALE RATLIFF, 45 of Lavalette, father of Shannae Ratliff, died Jan. 21 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. There are no services scheduled.
PEARL IRENE SPARKS, 81, of Ashland, widow of David Roscoe Sparks Sr., died Jan. 26 in Woodland Oaks. She was a homemaker and had made pies for the former Bluegrass Grill. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PEARL STEVENSON, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of CPO 1st Class William E. Stevenson, died Jan. 25. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Jan. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ANTHONY TYLER, 52, of Huntington died Jan. 27. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com