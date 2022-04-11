The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARILYN BROWN BARKER, 94, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Carl Barker, died April 8 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 12 at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
TONY NEAL BLANKENSHIP, 20, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Tony and Melissa Blankenship, died April 6. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOWELL BOWEN, 78, of Huntington, husband of Jeannette Bowen, died April 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. April 13 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
BROOKIE FAYE CRAPSEY, 78 of Louisa, Ky., widow of Joseph Crapsey, died April 6 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Sutherland Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY MARIE OOTEN HUNT, 69 of Belo, W.Va., widow of Jody Ooten Jr. and Tommy Hunt, died April 9 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 11 at Duncan Fork House of Prayer. Burial in the Runyon Family Cemetery, Belo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home is IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
SHAIANNA NICOLE LABER, 19, of Ironton, daughter of Steven Laber and Nickie Lyons, died April 6. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELIA CAROL McDONALD, 45, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 11 in Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. April 18 at the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
SHARON KAY LESTER MORGAN, 59 of Gilbert, W.Va., died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 11 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert; burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 at the funeral home.
LEON JACKSON RAMEY, 92, of Milton died April 9 at home. He retired from Conner Steel as a millwright. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 13 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
ALICIA LAINE WADE, 61, of Huntington died April 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 13 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, W.Va. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.curryfuneralhome.org.
ESTHER ANNA WEINBERG, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 10 in Wyngate at RiversEdge, Proctorville, Ohio. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.