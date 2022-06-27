The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANCES WHEELER CARTER, 91, of Rush, Ky., widow of Gorman Dee Carter, died June 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She and her husband were dairy farmers. Funeral service at 2 p.m., June 28 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MICHAEL ALLEN ESTEP, of Ragland, W.Va., son of Donnie and Tammy Estep, died June 22. He worked for Mayne Framing Company in Huntington. Private services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a memorial contribution to the Williamson Area Church of Christ Missions Fund. Arrangements being directed by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.
DAN MICHAEL HARDY, 49, of Huntington, son of Danny Hardy, died June 26 at home. Service will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMIROQUAN ISAIAH JONES, 26, of Ashland died June 24. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
VIANNA J. McDONIE KEATING, 85, of Ironton, widow of William Henry Keating, died June 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a Nurse for Lawrence County Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. July 2 at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 11 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
WILLIAM HAROLD PACK, 73, of Lavalette, husband of Brenda Blower pack, died June 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Heavy Equipment operator for Columbia Gas Transmission. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 30 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Crum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home.
ROBERT DALE PARSONS of Huntington, brother of Herbert O’Dell Parsons III, died June 23. He had worked for NAPA Auto Parts. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. June 30 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
MYRTLE BAISDEN PREECE, 74, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of John Warren Preece, died June 20. She was a retired schoolteacher, having worked at Dingess Elementary, Lenore Grade School, Chattaroy Grade School, Nolan Grade School, and Riverside Elementary. Friends and family gather from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24 Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, W.Va. to celebrate and reminisce her memory. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 25 at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Baisden Family Cemetery at Dingess.
DOROTHY E. SCOTT, 85, of Huntington died June 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio.
NELLIE SNOW, 97, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died June 27. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DEBRA L. SNYDER, 70, of Huntington died June 17. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. If anyone can provide information regarding Ms. Snyder’s family, please contact Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home at 304-522-7777.
Funeral service for RENA CANTOR STEIRN, 93 of Huntington, W.Va., and West Bloomfield, Mich., widow of Coleman Steirn, will be 2:30 p.m. June 29 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in the B’nai Israel Section in Spring Hill Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Phone: 800.272.3900 or a charity of your choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
EARL SCOTT WRIGHT II, 80, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Myrtle Marie Sturgill Wright, died Jun 24 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.