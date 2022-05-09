The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EULANDA BLANCHE BRANHAM, 96, of Fort Gay, widow of Millard Branham, died May 8. She was a retired Cosmetology School instructor. Graveside service at 11 a.m. May 14 at Wellman Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
HUBERT CASTLE JR., 90 of Fort Gay, widower of Marybelle Christian Castle, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 8 p.m. May 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. There will be a private burial in the Osburn-Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay. He retired as a Chief Engineer with the Ohio River Company. Visitation after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
DENVER LEE EDMUNDS, 63, of Milton, husband of Marilyn Edmunds, died May 6. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior the funeral service. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Dry Ridge Road, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL LEE FORBUSH, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 6. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial following at the Forbush Family Farm. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the OSU Extension, Lawrence County 4-H Endowment. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JUDY J. JENKINS, 80, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Russell Jenkins, died May 8 in Ayden Healthcare, Jackson, Ohio. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. May 10 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT MICHAEL McCORMICK, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vickie McCormick, died May 7 at home. Service will be at 2 p.m. May 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ORVILLE EUGENE SIZEMORE, 88 of Barboursville died May 7. He was a retired Meter Reader with West Virginia American Water Company. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 12 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THOMAS LEE STEVENS, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., companion of Robin Stevens, died May 6. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
THOMAS DALE THORNBURGH JR., formerly of Huntington, husband of Etta Thornburgh, died May 8. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 14 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962. www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
MARTHA ANN WHITT, 84, of Lesage died May 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 11 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.