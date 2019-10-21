The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LEE BECKLEY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Virginia Sue Hayton Beckley, died Oct. 19 at home. He was a self-employed general contractor. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial in Hayton family cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
ROBERT R. BYROM, 81, of Huntington, husband of Suzanne Byrom, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN EDWARD CHAPMAN, 60, of Kistler, W.Va., died Oct. 18 at home. He was owner and operator of Chapman Transmission, Man, W.Va. Graveside service2 p.m. Oct. 23, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CATHY MARIE GROSS, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Donna Smith Wilson and Robert Carey, died Oct. 17. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Roger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT HUDSON, 86, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LEONARD MARCUM, 82, of Huntington, widower of Ruby Browning Marcum, died Oct. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the community outreach program of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
VORA MAE OSBURN MAYNARD, 99, of Huntington, widow of Norville Edgar Maynard, died Oct. 17 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation after noon Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DELORIS ANN MONTGOMERY, 55, of Scottown, Ohio, wife of William E. Montgomery, died Oct. 19 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She had worked at the Gallipolis Foodland Deli Department. Funeral service will be 11 am. Oct. 23, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Victory Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BILLY LEE PERRY, 82, of Ironton, widow of Earl Eugene Perry, died Oct. 19. Graveside service, 10 a.m., Oct. 20, Perry Family Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARK CLINT PORTER, 53, of Greenup, Ky., died Oct. 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
TINA RUSSELL, 51 of Ironton died Oct. 21 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY FRANCIS SALYERS, 71, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Frank Salyers, died Oct. 20 at home. She was a separator/packing clerk for Maple Leaf Farms. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUDITH DAWN SAWYERS, 74, of Barboursville, widow of Richard Lee Sawyers, died Oct. 13. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD SELLARDS, 53, of Cleveland, Ohio, son of Eleanor Sue Runyon Sellards of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Oct. 20. He was owner and operator of Four Keys Restaurant, Columbia Station, Ohio. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 24, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Don Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES MICHAEL WILLIAMS, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carol Williams, died Oct. 18 at home. He was a pilot for INCO. Funeral service 2 p.m., Oct. 22, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.