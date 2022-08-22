The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNA FRANKLIN ALIFF, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Linda Kay Adkins Aliff, died Aug. 20 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES LOUISE BALL, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Princeton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4225 New Hope Rd., Princeton, 24740 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MABEL DON CASTLE, 85, of Ashland, widow of Charles Castle, died Aug. 21. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Life Worship Center, 209 North 2nd St., Suite B. Ironton, 45638. steenfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL COMBS, 85, of Lavalette died Aug. 21. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
BETTY SUE DEMENT, 53, of Huntington died Aug. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOTTIE ANN DIAMOND, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Steven Terry Diamond, died Aug. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is directing arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN DONALD FRAZEE, 59, of Ironton died Aug. 19 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Memorial services will be at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEPHEN GILLISPIE of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 22. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
PHILLIP LYNN HAMLIN, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Tona Hamlin, died Aug. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 pm. Aug. 24 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH HENDERSON, 99, of Ashland, widow of Bruce Henderson, died Aug. 22. She worked for Ashland Oil. There will be a graveside service at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Ashland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JIMMY DALE HENSLEY, 81, of Huntington died Aug.15 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 24 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BENJAMIN M. HORTON, SR., 90, of Barboursville died Aug. 20. He retired from Cabell County Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cannonsburg Primitive Baptist Church, 1213 West Collins St., Flatwoods, KY 41139 or the West Virginia Reading Association at www.wvreading.com/donate. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens www.timeformemory.net/wallace.
DELORIS JEAN GILKERSON JARRELL, 78, of Huntington, widow of Robert Lee Jarrell, died Aug. 17 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Gilkerson Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
RAY GENE NEACE, 75, of Ranger, W.Va., widower of Mamie Lambert Neace, died Aug. 20. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 24 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Lambert Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
FLETA J. ELKINS PERRY, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Wayne A. Elkins Sr. and Armanas Perry, died Aug. 22 at home. She was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Getaway (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OSBORN BRUCE REED, 86 of Glenwood died Aug. 21 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Greenbottom Memorial Park. www.beardmortuary.com.
JACKIE LEE STARKEY, 47, of Huntington died Aug. 22. Service will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.