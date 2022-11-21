The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GEORGE EDWARD ALIFF, 75 of Wayne, husband of Sharon K. Aliff, died Nov. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired carpenter and member of Laborers Local #543, Huntington. Honoring his wishes, services will be private at George Aliff Family Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
WILLIAM DAVID BEARD, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 20. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
TIMOTHY BROWNING JR., 51 of Varney, W.Va., died Nov. 15 at home. He worked in construction as a mason and at K & K Steam Cleaning. Funeral service at noon Nov. 19 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Logan, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral Home.
EILEEN “PAT” ROSS COON, 96 of Ona died Nov. 20 in Paramount Assisted Living, Ona. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Nov. 23 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the cemetery. Please omit flowers. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BOBBY GENE DEAL, 65 of Hurricane, W.Va., brother of Rita Deal and Joyce Robinson, died Nov. 20 in Teays Valley Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY HARLESS GILKERSON, 104 of Wayne died Nov. 20. She retired from the Wayne County Court House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Nov. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Everette Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD LEE GLOVER, 83 of Barboursville died Nov. 19. Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER JON HATFIELD, 56, formerly of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Edmiston Hatfield, died Nov. 17. He was an educator at Scott County High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 Milward - Man O'War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Ky. www.milwardfuneral.com and www.rerogersfh.com.
LARRY SHAWN HATFIELD, 49 of Racoon, Ky., husband of Betty Jo Pinion Hatfield, died Nov. 17 at home. He was a machinist and grievance representative, at Kellogg’s Cookie Factory. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Samaria Primitive Baptist Church, Ransom, Ky. Burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com.
ANNA LEE PIATT HYATT of Sunrise, Ohio, widow of Eugene Lee Hyatt Jr., died Nov. 16. There will be a service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VICTORIA P. JORDAN, 82 of Louisa, Ky., widow of Ernest Daniels, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Jordan Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral Home.
BRUCE D. KEENEY SR., 67 of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Pamela Keeney, died Nov. 19. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES CLYDE LEWIS, 92 of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widower of Margaret Ann Davis Lewis, died Oct. 30 in Wyngate at RiversEdge. He retired from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Biology Department as a lab manager and instructor. In Huntington, he was a Superintendent at Spring Hill Cemetery and Director of the Huntington Parks & Recreation. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Huntington. Memorials may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Scholarship Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 26, Huntington WV 25706. www.klingelcarpenter.com
BILLIE JEAN MORRIS, 90, of Ironton, widow of Ralph E. Morris, died Nov. 20. She was a homemaker. Honoring the family’s wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY EDWARD PETERS SR., 74 of Oceana, W.Va., formerly of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Ailene Bailey Peters, died Nov. 19 in CAMC General Division. He was a retired coal miner. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral Home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
ARVIL LEE RUNYON JR., 48 of Omar, W.Va., formerly of Ragland, husband of Tara Evans Runyon, died Nov. 18. He was a driver for Ace Trucking, Lyburn, W.Va. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
INA C. SHERIDAN, 84 of Ironton, wife of Michael Sheridan, died Nov. 17 in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Joseph Church, Ironton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.