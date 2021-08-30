The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRADY ARDEN ADAMS, 75, of Randleman, N.C., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Billie Jo Adkins Adams, died Aug, 29 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JOANN MAY BUTCHER, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Franklin Butcher Sr., died Aug. 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She worked at Logan Manufacturing Company. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 31, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Chambers Cemetery, Canoe Branch. Visitation one hour before service.
CLIFFORD CURTIS CURRY JR. 86 of Chesapeake, Va., died Aug. 27, 2021 in Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Command Master Chief U.S. Navy. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SAMUEL DOUGLAS EARLY, 64, of Huntington, husband of Dee Corns Early, died Aug. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE SUE FIELDS, 60, of Ironton, mother of Tim Knipp II, died Aug. 28. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY AREBA GUY, 65, of Griffithsville, W.Va., mother of Cristal Gail Miller of Hurricane, W.Va., Sherry Dawn Miller of Hamlin, W.Va., and Tawnya McDonie of Florida, died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 2 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DAVID ORTON KARICKHOFF, 85, of Huntington, husband of Maudie Karickhoff, died Aug. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Jim Ray Community Charitable Fund in care of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
MARTHA A. QUALLS, 94, of Huntington, widow of Leonard M. Qualls, died Aug. 29 in Madison Park, Huntington. She was a retired supervisor at Maidenform. Funeral service will be private. A public visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be private in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN WESLEY RAY, 81 of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Mark Phillips, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a counselor at Prestera Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ALBERTA RUTH SKAGGS, 62, of Ironton, wife of Scott Skaggs, died Aug. 27 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 4 at Philips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in Hecla Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
XAVIER T. THOMAS, 37, of Huntington died Aug. 26. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SAMUEL JAMES THOMPSON, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BRAD D. WILLIAMSON of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 29 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.