HATTIE ANN CHAFIN, 48, of Amherstdale, W.Va., mother of Jesse Chafin of Ohio, Richard Chafin of Turkey Creek, Ky., and Marcus Chafin of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Aug. 24 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
JEFFERY LYNN HAMLIN, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 24 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an HVAC Repair and serviceman having worked for General Heating and Air and Russell Independent School System. At his request there will be no services or visitation. The family request in lieu of flowers donations to be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD EARL JOHNSON SR., 58, of Milton, died Aug. 24. There will be no funeral service. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KAREN LEE LAYTON of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Tiffany Buttrick and Chad Johnson, died Aug. 25. She was a hair dresser and trainer for the Regis Corporation, and worked at Infocision. There will be a private family memorial. Memorials may be made to Holzer Hospice. Willis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
EDGAR NAPIER JR., 68, of East Lynn, husband of Linda Napier, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at the Department of Highways. A procession will leave Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, for graveside services at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Salem Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
TAMMY RENEE FERRIS RAMEY, 47, of Chesapeake, Ohio died Aug. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.There will be a memorial service,11 a.m. Wednesday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIE LEE SHEPPARD, 91, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Merle Sheppard, died Aug. 22 at Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial at Sheppard Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com
JANIE SIGLER, 84 of Ona, died Aug. 23. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TRACY D. WHITE, 57, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Jack White Sr., of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., died Aug. 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. At her family's request, there are no services scheduled. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.