RANDALL ADKINS, 67, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Beech Fork, husband of Lori Adkins, died Nov. 6. He retired from American Car Foundries. Funeral services were held Friday, Nov.13, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial followed in the Scott Adkins Cemetery.
CHARLOTTE BLAIN, 95, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 13. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
CHARLES EUGENE BOWDEN, 91, of Huntington died Nov. 13, in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 18, at Parsons Cemetery, Mill Creek. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CONNIE CLAY, 60, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Phillip Clay, died Nov. 13 at home. Private services will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements.
TRAVIS LEE CYRUS, 40, of Accoville, W.Va., son of Lynne Ellis of Accoville and Johnnie Cyrus of Tennessee, died Nov. 9. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 16, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; visitation two hours before service at church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBIN DORRINE FORTNEY, 66, of Fort Gay, formerly of Enterprise, W.Va., wife of John Wesley Fortney, died Nov. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, assisting the family.
ETHA L. HANNA, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Ted Hanna, died Nov. 14 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a former nurse’s aide for Holzer Clinic in the Eye Department of the Sycamore Clinic. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 19, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; with visitation after 5:30 p.m. Entombment at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ANNA GAYLE HARTMAN, 84, of Accoville, W.Va., died Nov. 12 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Celebration of life 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Crown Freewill Baptist Church; Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church; burial in Claypool Cemetery, Davin, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ANNA JEAN PATTERSON JORDAN of Milton, widow of Josh Jordan, died Nov. 14 The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Private graveside service will be conducted at Milton Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHALAH HOPE KOONS, 86, of Lavalette, widow of Darrell D. Koons, died Nov. 14, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services 2 p.m. Nov. 17, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed.
FRIEDA F. KORSTANJE, 92, of Wayne, died Nov. 15, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 18, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
MATTHEW RAY NAPIER, 41, of Prichard died Nov. 2. Memorial service was 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ebenezer Church, Route 75. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, assisted the family.
LURLIE FRANCES REYNOLDS, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Marion Reynolds, died Nov. 16 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RUTH ANN RICE of Huntington, widow of David Rice, died Nov. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY GAIL SCHULTZ, 84, of Barboursville died Nov. 13. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Nov. 18, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER R. ROWSEY SHORT, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio died Nov. 11. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 18, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS BUDDY WARD, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vicki Ward, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home with Masonic Rights at 7:30 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.