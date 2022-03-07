The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT “KIRBY” ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Adams, died March 6 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.wallaceffh.com.
NYOKA ROSE STANLEY BAKER, 70, of Canada, Ky., wife of Thomas Dewey Baker, died March 5 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 8 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church; burial in The Rose Garden, Canada, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 7 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
WARREN RODGER BOCARD SR. of Ashland, widower of Billie Boyd Bocard, died Feb. 27. There will be a casual memorial at 2 p.m. March 26 at Centenary Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ashland Public Library. Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, is directing arrangements. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
LARRY JOE BOWEN, 82, of Huntington died March 6. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
LISA BREWER, 49, of Patriot, Ohio, formerly of Lenore, W.Va., died Feb. 25 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 5 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenora Memory Gardens, Visitation two hours before service.
EDWARD ELMER CHINN, 87 of South Point, Ohio, died March 6 in Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky. He was a retired salesman with Western-Southern Life Insurance Company. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 9 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THOMAS SCOTT DICKERSON, 38, of Wayne, son of Lori Alvey, died March 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 8 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 7 at the funeral home.
MARLENE EVELYN FARLEY, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Harry Farley, died March 3 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a Logan County schools teacher’s aide. Service will be private and honoring her request, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
DAVID DICK LANG, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Sharon Smith Lang, died March 5 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Getaway (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES MURPHY, 79, of Varney, W.Va., husband of Saundra Brag Murphy, died March 5 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He retired from the coal mining industry. Honoring his request, cremation will take place and no service conducted. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ELOISE RUTH PORTER, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 6 in Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. March 11 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. March 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NANCY JANE ROWE, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Luther Junior Rowe, died March 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBBIE MILLER SEE, 97, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Howard See, died March 5 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 8 at Louisa First Baptist Church; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. March 7 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
DALE EUGENE WESTLAKE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Westlake, died March 6 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGIE JUNE MORRISETT WRIGHT of Huntington, died March 7 in Woodlands Healthcare Facility. She was the broker and owner of Cross Town Realty. Service will be 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior, March 9 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Plant a Tree through Jewish National Fund or your favorite charity. www.klingelcarpenter.com.