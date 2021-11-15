The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES ROY ALDRIDGE, 75, of Mannington, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 13 in Fairmont (W.Va.) Health and Rehab. Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CHESTER LEONARD ARNOLD, 74, of Huntington died Nov. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former employee of Armstrong Industries and the City of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOLORES “DEE” ASHWORTH, 84, of Huntington, widow of Dallas Ashworth, died Nov. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She retired from AT&T Bell South. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com.
DONNA "BADA" FOX, 78 of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died on Nov. 13 at home. She had worked for the River Valley Child Development Center in Huntington and been a CDL bus driver. Services will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the First Nazarene Church in Parkersburg, with visitation two hours before service. There will be a graveside service and burial at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, will be assisting the family with arrangements www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
BEULAH BURTON HOLBROOK, 87, of Lexington, formerly of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Jack Holbrook, died Nov. 12 at home. She worked at the atomic plant in Portsmouth, Ohio, and at Sears, the Russell (Ky.) school central office, Hill's Department Store and as manager of Castlewood Apartments in Russell. There will be a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bibles from Him, 308 Etna St., Russell, KY 41169. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JEFFERY SCOTT LEWIS, 48, of Ona, husband of Melissa Lewis, died Nov. 12. He was owner of Corner to Corner Painting. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ARIEL JOANA MARIE SMITH, 28, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY FRANCES TABOR, 79 of Wayne, mother of David Lynn Tabor and Duane Edward Tabor, both of Wayne, died Nov. 12 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired custodian with the Wayne County Board of Education. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
NORMA LOU McCOY WESTFALL, 86, of Huntington, formerly of Spencer, W.Va., died Nov. 13 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a homemaker. There will be a family committal service at 2 p.m. Dec.4 at Gandeeville Cemetery in Roane County, W.Va. Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va. www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
BOBBY JOE WILSON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Charlotte Bryant, died Nov. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an employee of Wayne County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT L. WINTERS II, 63, of Lesage, died Nov. 13 in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
COMMANDER HOBERT WISEMAN, U.S. Navy Retired, 93, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Jeanne Wiseman, died Nov. 11 at his residence. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 16 at Christ Episcopal Church; burial in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net