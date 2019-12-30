The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID CHARLES ADKINS, 56, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Mary Jane Adkins, died Dec. 28. There will be no services at his request. Koontz Funeral Home of Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SARAH LEA COOPER, 79, of Griffithsville, W.Va., widow of Paris Gene Cooper, died Dec. 29. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Walker Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at the funeral home.
DAVID GLENN DUNCAN, 62, of Mousie, Ky., husband of Linda Lee Engle Duncan, died Dec. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 31, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Wicker Cemetery, Mousie, Ky. Visitation all day Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
LINDA LOU GANDEE, 59, of Leon, W.Va., died Dec. 28 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 31, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
MARY LEE JOHNSON, 85, of Bypro, Ky., widow of Charlie Johnson, died Dec. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 31, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville, Ky. Visitation after 6 pm. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
BART B. LAY JR., 92, formerly of Madison, W.Va., widower of Gaynell Pete Ferrell Lay, died Dec. 23 in Inverness, Fla. He retired from the mining industry. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 3, Hernando (Fla.) Church of the Nazarene; burial in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Visitation one hour before service. Charles E. Davis Funeral Home, and Crematory, Inverness, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES T. MARCUM, 92, of Huntington, widower of Norma Lee Adkins Marcum, died Dec. 28 in Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Private services will be held. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
SHELIA CARRIE MENEAR, 64, of Huntington died Dec. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker and is survived by three children. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LARRY D. MOORE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Tina Moore died Dec. 27 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a painter for CSX. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020 at Grace Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EARL D. OUSLEY, 87, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Nancy Haywood Ousley, died Dec. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 1, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and all day Dec. 31 at the funeral home.
ANNETTE RENEE PHILLIPS, 53, of Huntington, daughter of Freda Johnson, died Dec. 29 at home. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
MARGARET ELIZABETH QUEEN, 76, of Wayne, died Dec. 27 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m., Dec. 31, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m., Dec. 30, at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JANET ANN ROSE, 82, of Huntington, widow of Tom Rose, died Dec. 28 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. She was an LPN. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BENNY JOE STUART, 81, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Rose Stuart, died Dec. 29. He was a truck driver and farmer. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Catalpa Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Shannon Cemetery, Clifford, Ky. Visitation from 4 to 8 pm. Jan. 1 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CLARENCE CARMEL VANNATTER SR., 93, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Dec. 26. Funeral service 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel; graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dover Burial Park. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
PAUL WILSON WARD JR., 80, of Huntington died Dec. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES CAPPER WATSON, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Private burial will take place. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EARL WILLIAMS, 54, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Lisa Williams, died Dec. 28 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Belfry High School Auditorium; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at the high school. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RANDALL DALE WILLIAMS, 65, of Varney, W.Va., husband of Yvonne Christian Williams, died Dec. 27 in UPMC, Pittsburgh, Pa. He was pastor of the Pie (W.Va.) Church of God. Funeral service noon Dec. 31, Pie Church of God; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at the church. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
RODNEY DALE WILSON, 47, of Salt Rock died Dec. 27. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 4, Bloomingdale Baptist Church; burial in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.