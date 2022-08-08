The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA GAY SOWARDS ADKINS, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 2. There will be a memorial service at noon Aug. 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JONATHAN ADKINS, 41, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Jamie Marie Calloway Adkins, died Aug. 5 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Adkins Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chafin Funeral Home.
JAMES EARL ANDERSON, 84, of Rural Hall, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Anna Lou Anderson, died July 22. He was a retired letter carrier for the USPS. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Slate Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.slatefh.com.
FRANCIS LEE DUNLAP, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Suncrest Cemetery, Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the funeral home.
EARL MARVIN FRADD, 84, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Joyce French Fradd, died Aug. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN CHARLES FRENCH JR., 40, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 6 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
THOMAS ALLEN GRAGG, 48 of Huntington died Aug. 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOSEPH MATTHEW HICKS, 62, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Sharyn Harris Hicks, died Aug. 6. He was Chief Operating Officer of Super Quick Inc. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Steen Funeral Homes are directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD LEE HUFFMAN, 79, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Janet Faye Poindexter Huffman, died Aug. 6. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
WILLIAM DANA HUTCHINSON, 62 of Ona died Aug. 6. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to help with funeral arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WETZEL LESTER JR., 89, of Huntington, died August 6. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Marion Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ROBERT TINCHER, 74 of Huntington died Aug. 5. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
EARL EDMOND TURLEY, 67 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Debra Turley, died Aug. 5. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KATHI DAWN WAUGH, 60, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 5. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RANDOLPH NICHOLAS CHARLES WEBB, 35 of Hanover, W.Va., son of Delorise Walker, died Aug. 3 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at Freedom Full Gospel Assembly House of Prayer. Arrangements under direction of Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
