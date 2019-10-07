The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNETH COLE BLAND JR., 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wilma Jean McCallister Bland, died Oct. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired as owner of Bland’s Lock and Key Service. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation ne hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY NORMAN CAREY JR., 49, of Huntington, husband of Karen Johnson, died Oct. 5 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DANNY LEE FORD, 70, of Milton, died Oct. 4 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington, Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 or Risen King Church, 2438 US 60, Hurricane WV, 25526 www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KENNETH LEE GREENE II, formerly of Man, W.Va., died Sept. 30. He was a barber. Funeral service noon, Oct. 6, Hunt Freewill Baptist Tabernacle; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. Oct. 5. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
NAOMI E. HASKINS, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of L. Ray Haskins, died Oct. 5 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She was a retired Registered Nurse from Gallipolis State Institute. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
SEAFORD MARLIN JORDAN, 82, of Thurman, Ohio, widower of Bonnie Jordan, died Oct. 7 at home. He was owner and operator of Jordan’s Gas Service. At his request, there is no visitation. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gallia County Snack Pack, PO Box 169, Gallipolis, OH 45631. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
RICHARD KINNARD, 91, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 5. There will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service and burial. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
HOWARD J. “Hank” LaFON, 86, of Barboursville, husband of Shirley LaFon, died Sept. 30. He retired from Steel of WV. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THELMA LANE LEE, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, died Oct. 3 in Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. Funeral service 1 p.m., Oct. 5, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation one hour before service.
LUCY MAE LESTER, 96, of Verner, W.Va., widow of Roy Lester, died Oct. 2 in Combs Addition, W.Va. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Oct. 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Browning-Dye Cemetery, Verner. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
KATHY JEAN MEEKS, 60, of Chapmanville, W.Va., daughter of Irene Dingess of Kenova, died Oct. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a Logan County schoolteacher in Special Education and Elementary Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the funeral home.
BETTY JEAN NAPIER, 90, of Wayne, widow of William Napier, died Oct. 2 at home. She was manager of the Jewelry Department a Kmart. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home.