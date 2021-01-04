The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELEANOR J. ADKINS, 85, of Huntington, widow of Clarence “Bubby” Adkins, died Jan. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES CLIFFORD CRADDOCK, 88, of West Columbia, W.Va., died Dec. 31, 2020, in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia. Private graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALLAN CLYDE DEEL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Pamela Deel, died Dec. 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer. A memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DIXIE FAYE DANIELS FRAZIER, 86, of Amherstdale, W.Va., wife of Robert Frazier, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was an LPN at Man Hospital and Community Health Foundation. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 5, at Becco United Baptist Church, Amherstdale; visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PAULINE SMITH GILKERSON, 98, of Huntington, died Jan. 3 in Woodlands Retirement Community. Graveside rites will take place 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. The arrangements are by Reger Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Huntington. A celebration of Pauline's life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to: The Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 632, Fort Gay, WV, 25514 or Hospice of Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
DARRELL LEE HARSHBARGER, 69 of Milton, brother of John A. Harshbarger, died Dec. 29, 2020. He was a retired railroad worker for CSX. There will be no services. Reed Funeral Home, Greenup, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
EVERETT "BUZZY" HUTCHINSON, 80, of Milton, died Dec. 31, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, at Good Hope Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGOT E. LOCKHART, 91, of Huntington, wife of Robert L. Lockhart, died Jan. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DANNIE LEE LOVEJOY, 50, of Spurlockville, W.Va., husband of Krista Dawn Lovejoy, died Jan. 1. He was a laborer in the sawmill industry. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Rakes Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
BLANCHE MAYNARD, 80, of Louisa, Ky., died Jan. 4. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is assisting her family with arrangements.
LEWIS EDWARD MONTGOMERY, 83, of Martin County, Kentucky, husband of Rita Runyon Montgomery, died Jan. 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at noon Jan. 4, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Riverview Memorial Gardens, Louisa, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
DOROTHY LOUISE MUNCY, 75, of Man, W.Va., widow of Roger Dale Muncy, died Dec. 31, 2020, in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was owner and operator of Jewelry, Sporting Goods / Pawn Shops of Southern WV. Funeral service 1 pm. Jan. 3 at Mallory Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY ANN PARIS, 88, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Charlie Paris, died Jan. 1. She retired from Logan Manufacturing. Burial in Oakview Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT PASKO II, 59, of Huntington, died Jan. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Celebration of life, 6 p.m. Jan. 7, Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory. Visitation will be one hour before service. Online streaming will be available via the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scotts Associates Credit Union c/o Vicki Pasko, 14111 Scottslawn Road, Marysville, OH 43040.
WILLIAM STEPHEN RICHARDSON, 42, of Huntington, died Jan. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a celebration of Stephen’s life at a later date. He was employed with Michaels Arts and Crafts Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGE EDWARD TILLER, 80, of Varney, W.Va., husband of Mary Ann Hammond Tiller, died Jan. 1 at home. He retired from the coal mining industry. Funeral service at noon Jan. 5, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Ooten Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.ChafinFuneralHome.com.
MYRA MARIE VANDERHOOF, 73, of Ironton, mother of Michael “Eddie” Vanderhoof of Ironton and Kevin Vanderhoof of Mount Sterling, Ky., died Jan. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CINDA MARIE VIA, 73, of Huntington, died Dec. 20, 2020, in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021, at 6th Avenue Church of Christ. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS ODELL WADE, 30, of Griffithsville, W.Va., died Dec. 31, 2020. Funeral service will be noon, Jan. 5, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Rakes Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.