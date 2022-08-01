The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LODEEN ADKINS, 96, of Sidney, Ky., died July 29 in at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service on Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. in the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Pinson Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
SHIRLEY MAE ADKINS, 70, of Huntington, mother of Teresa Gill, died Jan. 4 at home. Her previous employer was Montrosos concession. A Celebration of her life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ASA DAVID BOOTEN, 82 of Huntington, husband of Betty Cart Booten, died July 30 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.regefh.com.
LAWRENCE FRANKLIN CAINES SR., 82, of Ashland, husband of Garnet Wilson Caines, died July 28 in The University of Kentucky Medical Center. He retired from the Naval and Army and from AK Steel as a Brick Mason. Services at noon Aug. 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North East. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HARRY EDWARD CLARK, 83, of Salt Rock died July 30 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Aug. 3 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MILEN KEITH DePRIEST, 67, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Gerald and Wanda Wall DePriest, died July 27 at home. He was a truck driver. No service is scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTYE JO DUNFEE, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 29 at ProMedica, South Point, Ohio. She was a retired RN. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS FREEMAN, 78, of Independence, Ky., father of Joseph Wilson of Independence, died July 30 in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALTA “JANE” FOWLER GRIMMETTE, 88, of Bruno, W.Va., wife of James A. Grimmette, died July 29 in Genesis Logan Rehabilitation Center. She was a retired Logan County schoolteacher. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Entombment at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH LLOYD GROSSL, 96, of Canada, Ky., husband of Janis Grossl, died July 28 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Highland Presbyterian. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 at the church. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky, is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
DAN IMES, 57, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Jill Imes, died July 30 at home. He was a retired principal of Boyd County High School. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHERRY KOHARI MARCUM, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., wife of Paul Marcum, died July 29 in Pikeville Medical Center. She had worked as a caregiver for Coalfield CAP. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky, is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
FRANK D. MAYNARD, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Gail Maynard, died July 24 in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES EDWARD MESSINGER, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judith Marcum Messinger, died July 31 at home. He was a retired Yard Master for CSX. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LUCY RAMELLA RUTHERFORD, 90 of Ceredo died July 30 at Kingsbrook Life Care Center. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will be at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from noon until service time at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RAYMOND SHANE SAMPLES, 65, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died July28. There will be a private family graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.