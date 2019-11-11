The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES RAY DOSS, 56, of Stopover, Ky., died Nov. 11 at home. At his request, he will be cremated and no services scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Home, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES LANE EDWARDS, 66, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 9. Funeral service noon, Nov. 14, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
DONALD R. MORGAN, 87, of Ashland, husband of Shirley Daniels Morgan, died Nov. 8 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center. He was a retired realtor for Ross Realty. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 15, Grace Church of the Nazarene; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the church. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND L. PAYNE, 89, of Ironton, husband of Nazlie Madlom Payne, died Nov. 10. He retired from AT&T as a District Executive. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 14, Beech Street Christian Church, Ashland; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church, or Community Hospice Care Center. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FRANCES SELLARDS, 90, of West Logan, W.Va., widow of Clark Sellars, died Nov. 10 in Logan Center. Funeral service noon, Nov. 16, Akers-James Funeral Home, Aracoma,W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home.
VESTA LEE SHELL, 93, of Huntington died Nov. 10 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDITH ANN STONE, 75, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 12, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home.
EARSEL EDWARD WORKMAN, 83 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jerrie Workman, died Nov. 7 in Huntington Health and Rehab. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.