BETTY ANN STURGEON BOYD, 76, of Freeburn, Ky., widow of Tommy Baker and Ernest Boyd, died March 3 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service noon March 7, Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church; burial in Billy Dotson Cemetery, Boardtree, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home , Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
TERRY LYNN BROWNING, 73, of Pinsonfork, Ky., mother of Rodney Justice of Pinsonfork and Durunda Varney of McAndrews, Ky., died March 5 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 10, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA SUE CARTER, 74, of Ironton, mother of Faith Viglianco of South Point, Ohio and Ginger Osbourne of Louisville, Ky., died March 5 at home. He was a home health aide of CAO in Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distance are required. www.slackandwallace.com.
LINDA KAY CLARK, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 5, 2021. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 9, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va.
MARY ALICE COOK, 84, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Virgis Cook, died March 3 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
REV. ROBERT DILLEY, 69, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Kate Dilley, died March 6. He was a retired Postmaster for the USPS. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MSgt (retired) EDWARD W. EARNEST SR., 78, of Verner, W.Va., died March 3. Gathering of family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. March 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va., with service at 7 p.m.
WILLIAM FRANKLIN HANCOCK, 89, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Helen Stowers Hancock, died March 5 at home. Private funeral and visitation services will be held for the family. Burial will take place in Spring Hill Cemetery. He was a railroad mechanic for CSX. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY WILLIAM HANNERS-DAVIS, 49, of Ashland, husband of ClarDarian Davis-Hanners, died March 2 at home. He was a General Manager at McDonald’s. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROCELLA JOAN HARDIN, 85, of Ashland, widow of James W. Hardin, died March 6 in Community Hospice. She was a retired pharmacy tech from King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life at noon March 10 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Siloam-Hardin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HELEN VIRGINIA HAULDREN, 89, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Tom Hauldren, died March 8. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11 at Hamlin Baptist Church; burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HATTIE ERNESTINE BERRY HAYES, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Donald Hayes, died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PATRICIA ANN WOODS JOHNSON, 67, of Maysville, Ky., mother of Angela Ann Sos of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 5 in Chapmanville. At her request, cremation will take place and a service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
NELLIE K. MARTIN, 84, of Bellefonte, Pa., formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Bill W. Martin Sr., died March 6 in Juniper Village at Brookline in State College, Pa. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. March 16 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
EARLENE KAY McCOMAS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died March 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 10 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Bowman Family Cemetery, Mason County, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSA TABITHA NICHOLAS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kerman Ray Nicholas, died March 4 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IRA CLAYTON PATRICK, 54, of Ashland died March 6 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LILLIAN FAYE PAULEY, 80, of Huntington died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. March 10 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GREGORY ALAN QUEEN, 60, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died March 5. He was a drywall finisher and member of the IUPAT Local #970 in Charleston, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. March 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Mountain Home Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Masks and social distancing will be required.
LIBBY RUTH ROY, 58 of Huntington died March 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RAYMOND LEE SELLARDS, 61, of Stongsville, Ohio, wife of Cathy Griffith Sellards, died Feb. 24. Service from 4 to 7 p.m. March 2 at Jardine Funeral Home, Strongsville, Ohio, with final service at a later date at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.jardinefh.com.
JAMES HOWARD “JIM” SETZER, 83, formerly of Huntington, husband of Mary C. Setzer, died March 5 at home in Louisville, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. March 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. www/timeformemory.com/wallace
EARL “PETE” SPENCER, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Jean Spencer, died March 6 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired as a coal yard superintendent from OVEC Kyger Creek Power Plant. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. March 9 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; visitation will be two hours before service. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 10 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WANDA L. RAYBURN THOMPSON, 74, of Huntington, died March 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JOHN F. WAMSLEY, 81, of Bidwell, Ohio, widower of Joan Wamsley, died March 7 at home. He was a heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local 18, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. March 11 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PAULINE “PENNY” WEIGHT WUERDEMAN, 95, formerly of Ashland, widow of Thomas Lee Wuerdeman, died March 5 in Titusville, Fla. She was a Society Editor of the Ashland Daily Independent. There is no immediate memorial service. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.