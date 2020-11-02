The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BONNIE EVELYN CYFERS ADKINS, 71 of Ranger, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at home. She was homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 4, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. www.handleyfh.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
JAMES EWING JEB ATKINS, 37, of Branchland, W.Va., son of Celeste and Nickey McComas of Branchland, died Nov. 1. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 4, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Branchland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service.
C. ROBERT BARNETT, 77, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly Huntington, husband of Liz Arner Barnett, died Oct. 25. He was a professor and head wrestling coach at Marshall University. Private services were held at Church of the Palms, Sarasota. A memorial service will be held in Huntington at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the C. Robert Barnett Scholarship at Marshall University c/o Marshall Foundation Hall, 514 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703
OLIVIA LEE CAMP, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Roger D. Camp Sr., died Oct. 31 at home. She worked at Owens-Illinois and retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DAVID CHAPMAN, 51, of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 30 at home. In honoring his wishes, he has been cremated. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CAROLYN LOUISE CHAPMAN, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 2 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, widow of George Van Chapman, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Bell Atlantic. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com. Donations are suggested to the WV Telephone Chapter #42 for the International Sports Jamboree (locate on Facebook) or her church.
VELMA ALLENE HOLLEY GIBSON, 93, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 4, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HERSHEL L. HARRISON, 80, of Kenova, died Nov. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 4, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully requests the observance of face masks and social distancing. www.rollinsfh.com.
LLOYD W. PRICE, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Chong Kyong Price, died Oct. 31 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired from military service. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3, Willis Funeral Home; burial in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.willisfunerlahome.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
MARK ALLEN REILLY, 51, of Huntington died Nov. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
SANDRA SUE STANLEY, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PAULA VANCE, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 2 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.