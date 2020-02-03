The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDITH MATHIS BAUGH, 93, of Ceredo, grandmother of Tiffany Clark of Prichard and Sarah Pruitt of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Jan. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired food service worker at fort Lauderdale International Airport. Graveside service 11 a.m. Feb. 4, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. There is no visitation. Morris Funeal Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY ANN CHAPMAN, 86, of Huntington died Jan. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital and her husband BOBBY JUNE CHAPMAN, 83, of Huntington, died on Jan. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services for both will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. June was a carpenter and Mary was a homemaker. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ARNOLD CALVIN CLARY, 93, of Huntington, widower of Marie A. Clary, died Feb. 2 at Wyngate Senior Living Community, Barboursville. He was a retired Bookmobile driver with the Cabell County Public Library and a retired Minister. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RAYMOND EUGENE COPE, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., brother of Rosie Chafin of Williamson and Sylvia McCoy of Turkey Creek, Ky. died Jan. 31 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 3, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
MORGAN DIANE LEMASTERS CRADDOCK, 37, of Huntington, died Feb. 1. Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
TED ELLIS, 79, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Feb. 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
WELHELMENA FOSTER, 68, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of John William Foster, died Feb. 1 at home. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHIRLEY DARLENE HOSE, 73, of Huntington, wife of Lloyd Hose, died Feb. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 Riverside Apostolic Church, 4234 Dents Run Blvd, Westover, W.Va. Burial will follow in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Westover. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLORIA LOUISE LANE, 79, of Kenova, widow of Sheridan Riley Lane, died Feb. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MELVIN RAY LOWE, 61, of Omar, W.Va., died Jan. 27 at home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 2, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
DELORES JEAN MORRIS of Huntington, wife of Paul Morris, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former selector at Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends and family may arrive at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES DANIEL SIGMON, 56, of Wayne died Jan. 22at the Pavilion of Piketon, Ohio. Private burial in Bishop Family Cemetery, Isaban, W.Va. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
WAYNE SMITH JR., 64, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 31 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORETTA LOU DILLON STANDIFUR, 78, of Accoville, W.V.a, widow of Donald Bruce Standifur, died Jan. 31. She was a Logan County schoolteacher. Memorial service noon Feb. 3, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LARRY MICHAEL VASARHELYI, 61, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Anita Ellis Clatterbuck of Chapmanville, died Feb. 2 at home. He was former Logan, W.Va., Police Chief and Chief Investigator of the WV Department of Highways. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ELIZABETH ANN “SALLY” WEBB, 83, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Jack Webb, died Feb. 1 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.