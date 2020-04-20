The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES O. ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, died April 16 at home. He was a retired surveyor for the West Virginia Department of Highways. There will be no public visitation. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 19, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS EILEEN DAVIS BRACE, 91, of Zellwood, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of James Alvin Brace, died April 19 at her daughter's home. Due to current public health concerns and restrictions, a memorial service will be held in Huntington at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY CHAFFIN, 93, of Stewart, Fla., formerly of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Grant Chaffin, died April 17 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date at Fellowship Baptist Church, Barboursville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RALPH J. CHAPMAN, 93, of Ironton, widower of Virginia Adams Chapman, died April 18. There will be a private family graveside service April 21 at Staten Chapel Cemetery, Milton. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
TAMMY LEE DAMRON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Lloyd Damron, died April 18. Service will be April 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. However due to current public health concerns and guidelines, visitation is by invitation only. The burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSA LEE FOSTER, 92, of Ironton, died April 19 at home. Graveside service will be at noon April 22 at Calvary Cemetery, Carlton Davidson Lane, Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BETTY LOUISE VANOVER IRICK, 79 of Wayne, widow of James Irick, died April 15 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Private graveside services will be conducted at Elmwood Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DALLAS JACOBS, 55, of Garner, Ky., father of Cody Slone, died April 14 at home. Private service livestreamed at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., Facebook page. Private burial in Owens Cemetery, Pippa Passes, Ky.
ERMA McCLELLAN, 90, of Huntington, formerly of Lavalette, died April 18 at Heritage Center. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ELSIE SULLIVAN NANCE of Huntington, widow of Devern Nance, died April 17. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be made to Marshall Health, in support of the fight to end COVID-19. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EUGENE NAPIER, 89, of Wayne, husband of Hazel Elam, died April 17 at home. He retired as general manager of Ballard’s Farm Sausage. Graveside service 2 pm. April 20, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
HAROLD LEE PELFREY, 88, of Wayne, widower of Betty Pelfrey, died April 18 at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was a retired mechanic. Graveside service will be 1 pm. April 21, Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL LEWIS PELFREY, 60 of Wayne, husband of Bonnie Belfrey, died April 9 at home. He was a department of Highways mechanic. Private graveside service will be at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
ELIZABETH ANNE PERRON, 39, of Huntington, fiancée of Eric Marinacci, died April 12 at home. She worked at Prestera Center as a BRS. A celebration of life will be at a later date and condolences can be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DR. SALLIE PLYMALE, 91, of Ceredo died April 20 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
DELORIS ANN RICE, 86, of Huntington, died April 18 at home. There will be private graveside services at Sycamore Cemetery, Putnam County, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIOLA "KAY" DICKSON SLONE, of Huntington, wife of Bill L. Slone, died April 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She had been office manager at Compton Office Machine. The private funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on April 22. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated; they may be delivered to Reger Funeral Home, Huntington before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday; or donations may be made to Little Victory Animal Rescue. Burial will take place at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com.
BRADRICK DALE SPENCE, 43, of Huntington, husband of Jennifer Perry, died April 20 at home. He was a former auto mechanic. Due to current public health concerns and regulations a private memorial service will be held with a public memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MATTHEW PAUL WHITTINGTON, 37, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 16 in Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. Due to the regulations and guidelines in place both locally and nationwide, a private service and burial will be at Barton Chapel, Apple Grove, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.