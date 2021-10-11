The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RODNEY VIRL ASHWORTH, 60, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ashworth, died Oct. 8 at his residence. He was a field Service Engineer for Hologic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary; interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.klingelcarpenter.com
DONNA LEE CROSS, 67, of Barboursville, wife of Michael Cross, died Oct. 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the Railroad Retirement Board. Due to the Covid issues the family has decided not to have services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
WENDELL WAYNE HUTCHISON, 80, of Huntington, husband of Donna Hutchison, died Oct. 9 at his residence. Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Beverly Hills Church of Christ. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
VICTOR KOERPER, 65, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 3. He was a retired construction worker for Mike Goodrich and Johnny Bays. Memorial service will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KIMBERLY BROOKE MARKINS, 52, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Billy Markins, died Oct. 7 at King's Daughter Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugar Creek Christian Academy. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
