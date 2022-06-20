The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JENNIFER LEE BIAS, 51, of Ashland died June 18 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID BLACKWELL 64, formerly of Ironton, widower of Stephanie Kizzee, died June 17 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 21 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Ky. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with the arrangements.
MARY F. HARMON CASTO, 85, of Leon, W.Va., died June 18 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 21 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to service Tuesday at the funeral home.
DARRELL G. CHURCH JR., 53, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Services will be at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RALPH EDWARD COPLEY SR., 71, of Davin, widower of Drema Sue Ellison Copley, died June 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 22 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
ELVIN LEE GREEN SR., 80, of Kenova died June 19. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. June 22 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
WILEY HATTEN, 80, of Kenova, husband of Peggy Robertson Hatten, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a farmer. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
PATRICIA JEANETTE ADKINS HICKS, 89, of, Branchland, W.Va., died June 18. Funeral service 2 p.m. June 21 at Bethel Baptist Church, Sias, W.Va. Burial will follow in Goldbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.handleyfh.com.
LILLIAN MIDKIFF, 80, of Huntington died June 19 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a Wayne County schoolteacher. Flowers or donations to Hospice of Huntington are appreciated. Funeral service will be noon June 22 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, 2111 James River Rd., Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MICHAEL WAYNE MITCHELL, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Pamela Eubanks, died June 19 at home. Services will be private for family. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LOUISE MORRIS, 72, of Milton died June 17. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CATHERINE RICE, 94, of Huntington died June 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 23 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial to follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 22 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD IRVAN SWORD, 80, of South Point, Ohio, died June 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was a former employee of Freeman Branch Coal Mines, Man, W.Va., and Adams Trucking of Barboursville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. www.ehallfunerallhome.com.
ROSIE JANE THOMAS, 67, of Verner, W.Va., sister of Eli Thomas of Verner, Elmer Thomas of Macksburg, Ohio, Wade Thomas of Verner and John Thomas of Milton, W.Va., with whom she made her home, died June 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 2 p.m. June 21 at the Verner Community Church. Burial in Dye Cemetery, Verner. Visitation from 4 to 9 p.m. June 20 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
NANCY SUE WOODS, 88 of Huntington, widow of Walter Ray Woods, died June 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a former Cafeteria Manager. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel. www.regerfh.com.