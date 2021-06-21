The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GERALD MASON ADKINS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 23 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation after 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. www.beardmortuary.com.
MARY ELIZABETH ARIGAN, 91, of Huntington, widow of David Arigan, died June 17 at Heartland of Riverview. She was retired from Marshall University. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to the church. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT EUGENE COLLINS, 75, of Ona died June 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. June 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 at the funeral home.
JULIA WHITT DAMEWOOD, 81, of Huntington, wife of Earl A. Damewood, died June 19 at home. She was a retired director of Contact of Huntington, Inc. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN LEE KERNS, 63, of Pedro, Ohio, died May 29 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LAVANA FRANCIS LIVELY, 84, of Sumerco, W.Va., wife of James Lively died June 21 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation. No services are scheduled. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family.
HELEN KATHRYN McCLURE, 101, of Barboursville, died June 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY SUE McCOY, 81, of Lesage died June 18 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TAMMY L. MURDOCK, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Paul Murdock, died June 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA REYNOLDS, 81, of Salt Rock died June 19 in Chateau Grove Senior Living. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CLARICE ANN HUTCHINSON ROMANS of Huntington died June 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. at Wildwood Church of God, Ashland, June 22, with funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Riggs Cemetery, Prichard. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is taking care of the arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JULIE ELIZABETH RUTHERFORD, 43, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of David Rutherford, died June 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AIRIEL SHAI WALLACE, 31, of Dingess, W.Va., daughter of Chastity and Mike Nichols, died June 17. Service at 2 p.m. June 21 at Cornerstone Christian Center, Dingess. Burial in Marcum Cemetery, Dingess. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 20 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.