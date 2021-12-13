The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN DUANE ADKINS, 58, of Milton, died Dec. 8 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY LOUISE HARDY, 90, of Ironton died Dec. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
EVERETT LEE JEFFERS, 71, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Southside, W.Va., died Dec. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Hoschar Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CONNIE JO McCALLISTER, 66, of Salt Rock, died Dec. 5, 2021. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT JAMES "R.J." MUNCY II, 30 of Huntington, husband of Marinda Damron Muncey, died Dec. 10 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
GLADYS FAYE PAULEY, 71, of East Lynn, widow of Everett Pauley, died Dec. 9 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial follows in the Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
NOAH QUEEN, 90 of Huntington, widower of Ruby Crockett Queen, died Dec. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a self-employed watch repairman. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne Visitation will be held one prior to service.
WILLIS ANDERSON TACKETT, 48 of Huntington died Dec. 10. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St. Huntington, WV 25702 at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. Visitation one hour prior to service time at the church. www.hensonandkitchen.com.