The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LUGIE "LOU" AMICK, 99, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 21. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sept. 26, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant. Mass of Christian Burial following at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
DEBORAH ANN FERGUSON, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John W. Ferguson, died Sept. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DONNA HUMPHREYS, 94, of Ironton, mother of Lutherna Pointer of Bandera, Texas, died Sept. 20 at home. She retired from A&P Supermarket as a cashier. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 25, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THOMAS JEFFERSON ISAACS JR., 81, of Kenova, died Sept. 20 at home. He was a retired electrical superintendent. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES ALBERT MARTIN, 85, of Huntington, husband of Kay Martin. died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LEE IVAN MULLINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Violet Mooney Mullins, died Sept. 20 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was a truck driver for JB Hunt. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD DALE PENNINGTON, 68, of Ashland, husband of Connie Sue Dean Pennington, died Sept. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL J. PRICE JR., 76, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Gilmore Price, died Sept. 21 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from CSX as a welder. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH SHEFFIELD, 46, of Lavalette, W.Va., son of Jerry and Sandra Wirtz Sheffield, died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a truck driver. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
GARY ADAM VANCE, 56, of Harts, W.Va., widower of Lelie Evelyn Church Vance, died Sept. 21. At his request, cremation will take place and no services are to be scheduled. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SANDRA LYNN WADDELL, 70, of Ashland, sister of Shirlene Cooley and Charlie Hammonds, died Sept. 21. She was a retired Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Specialist. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 25, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Wheels for the World, Joni and Friends, PO Box 32333, Agorua Hills, CA 91376-3333. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
ANTHONY RAY WELLS, 44, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 17. At his request, there is no visitation. Burial at a later time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.