The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKEY ALDEN ADKINS, 62, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 3 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a carpenter. No services are scheduled, he will be cremated. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GARY THURMON CANTRELL, 53, of Pinsonfork, Ky., died Aug. 5 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at the family cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home.
VELMA L. DANIEL, 76, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Lloyd Daniel, died Aug. 3 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
RODNEY JOE "HIPPIE" HARGIS, 54, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 3. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baylous Cemetery; visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
LLOYD J. HOWARD, 69, of Tutor Key, Ky., husband of Joan Howard, died Aug. 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Preston Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Young Cemetery. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Monday.
MARION SUFONG JACKSON, widow of Sylvester Jackson, died Aug. 1. She was retired from Huntington State Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LINDA CARROLL KIRK, widow of Mack Kirk, died Aug. 3 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home.
SALLIE MILLER WRIGHT DAWSON MANN, 100, wife of Leonard Mann, of Brunswick, Ga., formerly of Huntington, recently died. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Fla.
HENRY LEWIS MILAM, 37, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 3 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DAVID BOYD PAULEY, 71, of Yawkey, W.Va., husband of Sharon Pauley, died Aug. 4. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Fairview Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RICHARD A. PETERSON JR., 82, of Ashland, Ky., widower of Norma Peterson, died Aug. 2 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Armco. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JAMES MARTIN ROE, 53, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PAUL STARBIRD, 74, of Dunlow, W.Va., husband of Sylbia Starbird, died Aug. 4. Memorial service will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RICKY VANHOOSE, 59, of Paintsville, Ky., husband of Brenda Vanhoose, died Aug. 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Daniels Family Cemetery. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
BONNIE CRUM WATTS, 70, of Dunlow, W.Va., wife of Ronnie Watts, died Aug. 3. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Riverbend Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Sam Damron Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Mullins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELDER GARY WRIGHT, 85, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Imelda Wright, died Aug. 2 at Highlands Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Irene Cole Memorial Baptist Church; burial at Gethsemane Gardens. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the church.