The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
STEVEN ALLEN ARMSTRONG, 69, of Kenova, W.Va., died Sept. 4 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
RANDY KEVIN HOLSCHUH, 62, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Sept. 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ROGER ALLEN MARTIN, 66, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 5 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home. Funeral service will be noon Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary; burial at Oakland Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BRENDA KAY MCCLOUD, 66, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Jody McCloud, died Sept. 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROY K. ROBERTSON, 75, of Genoa, W.Va., husband of Maysie Robertson, died Sept. 3 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired coil winder. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
TAWNY ROSALYNN ROSS, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Sept. 3 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Phillips Funeral Home; visitation one hour prior to the service. Donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SANDRA SUE ROUSH, 73, of Letart, W.Va., died Sept. 4 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Longdale Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com
CARL RAYMOND ROWE, 91, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Gwen Rowe, died Sept. 4 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice Care Center. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Shrine's Hospital for Children Medical Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
WALTER LEWIS SUMMERS SR., 88, of Huntington, widower of Anna Summers, died Sept. 6 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired principal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Little Victories animal Rescue. Chapman's Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PATRICIA FARMER WHITAKER, 78, of Huntington, died Sept. 1 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. www.rollinsfh.com
RICHARD CARTER WORLEY, 85, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Frances Worley, died Sept. 6 at Community Hospice Care Center. He was retired from the City of Ironton. Graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Aid Cemetery. www.slackandwallace.com
PAUL E. YODER, 82, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sept. 6 at his residence. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.