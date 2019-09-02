The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AUDA ADAMS JR., 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Adams, died Sept. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired contractor. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.comm
ROBERT R. BOB BROWNING, 95, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Browning, died Sept 1 at Chateau Grove Senior Living. He was retired from the Federal Government. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
C. RAY DAY, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Donna Day, died Aug. 31 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired manager from K-Mart. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ISAAC JUNIOR ELLIS, 44, of Huntington, husband of Sabrina Ellis, died July 29 at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. There will be no services. Contributions can be made to assist with funeral expenses. www.regerfh.com
PATRICIA PAULETTE ELLIS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Roy Ellis, died Aug. 28 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the New Baptist Church; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.regerfh.com
RUSSELL EUGENE FELLURE, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Judy Fellure, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene; interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church's musical department. www.willisfuneralhome.com
ELIZABETH ANN FROST, 36, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 28 at Holzer Medical Center. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JAMES H. HALL, 70, of Oak Hill, Ohio, husband of Connie Hall, died Aug. 30 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at 3 p.m. Friday at Smithville Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
BARBARA MORRISON, 76, of Huntington, died Aug. 31 at Cabell Health Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Cemetery. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
MELISSA DAWN "MISSY" SCARBERRY, 45, of Ona, died Aug. 31 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Forest Memorial Park. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JUDITH ANN STANLEY, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., died Sept. 2 at her residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
JOYCE LYNN TERRY, 69, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.dealfh.com