The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY ESTHER ADAMS, 47, died May 23 at her residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID LEE BLAIR. 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 24 at VA Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ANNA MAE BLANKENSHIP, 79, of Hatfield, Ky., wife of Robert Blankenship, died May 23 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 regulations, attendance capacity will be limited and masks are asked to be worn if at all possible. Social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. www.hatfieldsfc.com
MAXINE LOUISE COOPER, 90, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Lugus Cooper, died May 24 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Miller Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
CATHERINE IRENE DEER, 83, of Huntington, died May 23 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MARY GREGORY, 71, of Ironton, Ohio, died May 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOHNNIE RAY HENNEN SR., 63, of Huntington, husband of Theresa Hennen, died May 18 at his residence. He was an auto mechanic. There will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DIWANA LYNN LOVEJOY, 48, of Huntington, died May 22 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DENNIS JAMES SMITH, 66, of Milton, died May 19. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Keaton Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
MARY ALICE SMITH, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harry Smith, died May 23 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
FREDA BRUMFIELD STRATTON, 90, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Rev. Clarence Stratton, died May 23 at her residence. She was a homemaker. A private family viewing will be held at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; interment at Highland Memory Gardens.
THOMAS DALE THORNBURGH SR., 82, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Barbara Thornburgh, died May 23 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schneider Hall Funeral Home; burial at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com