STEVEN HERBERT CLARK, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Teresa Clark, died June 28 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THOMAS BRENT GARRETT, 57, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 25 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ANN HALL, 56, of Southside, W.Va., died June 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be held. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
RHONDA IRIS HALL, 53, of Kenova, died June 29 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
ROY HOLLAND, 72, of Wayne, widower of Patsy Holland, died June 28 at his residence. He was retired from the town of Wayne. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Sam Damron Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
AUDREY MAE JUSTICE, 97, of Ironton, Ohio, died June 29. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GORDON W. KEMPER, 89, of Middleport, Ohio, husband of Betty Kemper, died June 27 at his daughter's residence. FUneral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
GLENDA SMITH, 72, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Norman Smith, died June 27. She was a retired STNA. Private services will be held. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HAZEL ALENE SMITH, 81, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Larry Smith, died June 28 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church; burial at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net