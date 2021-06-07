The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARLAND OAKEL BLAKE SR., 84, of Lesage died June 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
REV. JAMES E. COLLINS, 83, of Columbus, OH, husband of Connie Collins, died June 4 in Clark Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral services at 1 p.m. June 8 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Collins Cemetery, Dan’s Branch, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.
NATHAN MILES CULLOP, 33, of Winchester, Ky., husband of Ashley Lauren Cullop, died May 31. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 5 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
TERESA LYNN GRIFFITH, 57, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Doug Griffith, died June 4 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked at Bellefonte Hospital as a billing specialist. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 12 at Living Waters Worship Center, 1315 Marsh Hill Dr., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
GERALDINE MURPHY GUNNELLS, 80 of Hanover, W.Va., died June 1. Friends gather from noon to 1 p.m. June 5 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va.
EMMA SUE SALMONS HOWARD, 79 of Kenova widow of Clifford David Howard, died June 5 in Genesis Health Care, South Charleston, W.Va. She was employed as a glass packer at Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.RollinsFH.com.
HAROLD RAY ISON, 62, of Blaine, Ky., son of Ronald Ray and Clarice Edwards Ison, died June 6. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Boggs Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June6 at the funeral home.
ISHMAEL L. JOHNSON, 71, of Fort Gay, widower of Sylvia Stafford Johnson, died June 5 at home. He retired from Laborers Local 543, Huntington. Funeral services 2 p.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in the Church of God in Christ Jesus Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the funeral home.
FREDA ANNETTE “PATSY” THOMPSON DUTTON KUHN, 82, of Ona died June 4. She was a retired cashier from Barboursville Tower Food Fair. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Toys for Tots. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES ROBERT MARTIN, 90, of Ashland, husband of Mary Robinette Martin, died June 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was an equipment operator and a lifetime member of IUOE #181. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., June 8 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. There will also be a visitation on from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, 117 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, Tenn., followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery with the committal service being in the mausoleum chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MISTY McCOMAS, 45 of Huntington died June 6 in the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Ky. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
EVELYN MARLENE RUTHERFORD, 81, of Huntington, widow of Homer Virgil Rutherford, died June 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired dietician from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 8 at Plybon Cemetery, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VERGIL LEE YOUNG, 84, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Adith Stollings Young, died June 5 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Eastern Coal Company. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 9 at June 9 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial follows in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home. www. rerogersfh.com
KEVIN ZORNES JR., 39, of Louisa, Ky., son of Gregory Zornes and Virginia Griffith, died June 3. There will be no funeral services at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.