The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LESLIE ANN ADKINS, 57, of Huntington died Aug. 22. At this time, there will not be any services held with the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
PEARL A. BURGER, 100 of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Madison Park Healthcare, Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.mccoymoore.com.
JOSEPH EDWARD CHAPMAN JR., 83, of Canada, Ky., husband of Helen Varney Chapman, died Aug. 21 at home. He was a stock clerk at Food City. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Chapman Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
COSS "DICKIE" FORD III, 72, of Ironton, widower of Sandra Ford, died Aug. 19 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DEBORAH KAYE FERRIS HORNBURG of Summit, Ky., wife of Gary L. Hornburg, died Aug. 21. There will be a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at Temple Baptist Church, Flatwoods, Ky.; entombment following in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Donations are suggested to Temple Baptist Church Camp Fund, 124 Reid St, Flatwoods, 41139. Arrangements directed by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VERA MAE JACKSON, 91, of Kistler, W.Va., died Aug. 13. She was a retired cook at Amherstdale (W.Va.) Grade School. Funeral service at 1 pm. Aug. 21 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Kistler; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BERNICE MILLS, 84, of Landville, W.Va., widow of Raymond Mills, died Aug. 9 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RENDA KAYE MORRISON, 73, of Huntington died Aug. 18. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOMER RAY PREECE, 77, of Slater’s Branch, Ky., husband of Sharon Fouch Preece, died Aug. 15 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner. Graveside service at noon Aug. 19 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Dottie Mannon Simpkins, died Aug. 22 at home. He was a retired Deputy Chief with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD WHITE, 68, of Naugatuck, W.Va., son of Gladys Perry Shadd of Naugatuck, died Aug. 14 at home. He worked for Asplunhd, Unlin Flooring, Bob Brewer and Bartley Tree. At his request, cremation will take place and there will be a graveside service at Maynard Cemetery, Naugatuck, at a later date.