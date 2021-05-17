The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAUL DENVER BAILEY JR., 80, of Huntington, husband of Melody Bailey, died May 15 at home. He was the owner of Bailey Stone and Marble. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BONNIE KAY BROUGHTON, 71 of Ashland, widow of Bill Broughton, died May 16. She retired from Diversicare Nursing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boyd County little league. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 19 at Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA “BARTY” FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, wife of Greg Ferguson, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY L. KARNES EDMONDS of Milton, widow of Kelson "Pete" Edmonds, died May 15, 2021. At her request, a graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 19 at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY HATFIELD, 61, of Ben Creek, W.Va., husband of Teresa Baisden Hatfield, died May 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner and heavy equipment operator, retired from M&H Trucking. At his request, cremation will take place and no service will be conducted. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR., 61, of Ironton, died April 12 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Graveside services at noon May 18 at the Kentucky State Veterans Cemetery. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 11 a.m. escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders.
CORENA THOMPSON, 83, Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Robert Joseph Thompson, died May 15 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are to be followed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
LAURA KAY TRIPLETT, 43, of Branchland, daughter of Dianna Kay Osredkar, died May 9. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.