WILLIE LEE BLANKENSHIP, 90, of Wharncliffe, W.V.a, died Feb. 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Muncy Cemetery, Little Muncy, W.Va. Visitaiton 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home.
DONNA KAY BRUCE, 57, of Scottown, Ohio, died Jan. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 12 noon Feb. 11, Pine Grove Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DALLAS HENRY CRABTREE, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 8 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LILLIAN “KAY” PHIPPS HARLESS, 78, of Kenova, wife of Gary Harless, died Feb. 4 at home. Graveside memorial services will be conducted at noon Feb. 12, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
JEAN HERMAN, 93, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Feb. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the FBUMC Building Fund, 2848 Putnam Avenue, Hurricane, WV 25526. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
JAMES MICHAEL JEFFERS, 69, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Feb. 7 at home. He retired from EC Babbert Inc. of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DAULTON LANE MAHON, 16, of Ransom, Ky., died Feb. 5 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Belfry High School auditorium; burial at Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school. www.hatfieldfc.com
LARRY McCLOUD, 73, of Huntington, husband of Charlotte McCloud, died Feb. 6 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a mechanic. Graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Greenlawn Cemetery. No visitation or procession. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
VESTA KATHLEEN PAULEY, 65, of Wayne, died Feb. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former supervisor for GC Services. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.
LYLE S. SHEETS, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Jan. 29 in Abbyshire Place. The graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mina Chapel Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
DEBRA LYNN SMITH, 61, of Forest Hills, Ky., daughter of Annie Coleman of Huddy, Ky., died Feb. 9 in Tug Valley ARH Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Feb. 11, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RALPH BERNARD "SKIP" SIMON, 83 of Huntington, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Donald Scott officiating. Burial will be private at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
LARRY TRENT THOMPSON, 67, of Forest Hills, Ky., died Feb. 3 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.