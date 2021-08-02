The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CONNIE LYNN DAY-CANTRELL of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 1. She was a teacher at Collins Career Technical Center, a branch supervisor at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Aug. 3 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD ARTHUR DONAT, 62, of Huntington died July 26 at home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask. Final rites and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Homeless Veterans Resource Center, ATTN: Angela Miller, 624 Ninth Street, Huntington, WV 25701 or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Please indicate “In honor of Precious” for contributions to the Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENNA REE SHAVOR, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 30. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
