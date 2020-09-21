The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
JAMES L. HOWARD, 85, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sue Howawrd, died Sept. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 24, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Burlington 37 Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALMA LEE DYE HUGHES, 94, of Barboursville, widow of James Paul Hughes, died Sept. 20. She was an LPN. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA HOLBROOK LEMASTERS, 75, of Ironton, widow of Carl LeMasters, died Sept. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 23, at Old Oak Springs United Baptist Church, 845 39th St., Ashland, with the visitation two hours before the service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARION LENORA ADKINS NEAL, 83, of Milton, wife of Danny Lee Neal, died Sept. 18 at home. She retired from Thomas Hospital in South Charleston as a LPN. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, at First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Burial will follow in the Ball Cemetery on Kilgore Creek Road, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WOODSON RICHARDSON, 74, of Pedro, Ohio, father of Kelli Jackson, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a former truck driver for Schwarmins. There will be a graveside service at noon Sept. 22, at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUANITA M. WHEELER, 87, of Ironton, widow of Samuel Wheeler, died Sept. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.philipsfuneralhome.net.