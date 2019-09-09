The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD EUGENE BOWMAN, 52, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Bowman. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHNNY LEE FOLLOWAY, 39, of Wayne, died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
DANA NICOLE MEADOWS, 33, of Huntington, wife of Michael Meadows, died Sept. 2 at home. Visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JERRY NORMAN RUTHERFORD, 81, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband, died Aug. 27 in Kindred Hospital, Cove Springs, Fla. He was an equipment installer for AT&T. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Joan Rutherford. Visitation from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MAYNARD SPACEK, 79, of Huntington, died Sept. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEITH VERNON STEWART, 75, of Langley, Ky., died Sept. 7 at Highlands ARH Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Davidson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
KIMBERLY ANN STRUNK, 42, of Ironton, daughter of Stephen and Connie Jarvis Strunk, died Sept. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, to help with funeral expenses.