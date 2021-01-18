The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KATHY WARD CLARK, 74, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY LEE FLEMING, 83, of Harts, W.Va., died Jan. 14 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was co-owner of Dingess Line Company and other businesses. Services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Manns Cemetery at Manns Knob, Harts, W.Va.
BARBARA D. HALL, 71, of Raceland, Ky., wife of Wendell hall, died Jan. 15 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH JEAN HICKS, 72, of Huntington, life partner of the late Alice F. Cremeans, died Jan. 7. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral home.
ELIZABETH FORSYTH KEATHLEY, 99, of Ashland, widow of Levi Keathley, died Jan. 15 in Morning Pointe in Russell, Ky. Graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BERNICE ELOISE REED PERRY, 96, of Rockledge, Fla., died Jan. 6. She will be laid to rest privately at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, with a celebration of life to be held in the future. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARY LEE POWERS, 73, of Milton died Jan. 16. He worked for CSX for 39 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Eccho Food Pantry, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SANDRA KAY McCLARY THACKER, 70 of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 17 at home. There will be no services. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local Hospice. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES L. WHITE SR., 95, of Kistler, W.Va., widower of Lillie Bell Queen White, died Jan. 17 from his residence at Bruno, W.Va. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Jan. 21, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
ROBERT ANTHONY WILLIAMSON, 57, of Milton, husband of Beth Meadows Williamson, died Jan. 8. Due to Covid-19, all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.