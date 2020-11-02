The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OLIVIA LEE CAMP, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Roger D. Camp Sr., died Oct. 31 at home. She worked at Owens-Illinois and retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN DAVID CHAPMAN, 51, of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 30 at home. In honoring his wishes, he has been cremated. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY JANE CHAPMAN, 84, of Kenova, widow of George Van Chapman, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Bell Atlantic. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com. Donations are suggested to the WV Telephone Chapter #42 for the International Sports Jamboree (locate on Facebook) or her church.
VELMA ALLENE HOLLEY GIBSON, 93, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 4, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HERSHEL L. HARRISON, 80, of Kenova, died Nov. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 4, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Interment will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully requests the observance of face masks and social distancing. www.rollinsfh.com.
LLOYD W. PRICE, 94, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Chong Kyong Price, died Oct. 31 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired from military service. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3, Willis Funeral Home; burial in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.willisfunerlahome.com. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
SANDRA SUE STANLEY, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 29. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.